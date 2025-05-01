IMF can’t help here: Why Pakistan can’t afford more than 10 days of full-scale war

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Budget Blowout

India’s $79B defence budget dwarfs Pakistan’s $7.6B. According to SIPRI, this staggering gap limits Islamabad’s ability to fund or survive even a brief conventional war.

Manpower Mismatch

India fields 1.46M active troops to Pakistan’s 700K. With superior tanks, jets, and ships, India’s quantitative and qualitative edge is a battlefield game-changer.

Upgrade Freeze

While India rolls out Rafales and S-400s, Pakistan grapples with canceled drills and grounded aircraft—economic woes stalling critical military upkeep.

Crisis Economy

IMF bailouts, mounting debt, and near-bankrupt reserves leave Pakistan barely afloat. Experts warn it simply lacks the economic bandwidth to sustain real war.

Drill Cancellations

In 2023, fuel shortages forced Pakistan to cancel joint exercises. War readiness is fading—not from lack of will, but lack of wallet.

Tactical Gamble

Pakistan’s strategy leans on early nuclear use. But RAND Corporation analysts warn: tactical nukes escalate conflicts, not win them.

Proxy Preference

Unable to match India’s might, Pakistan’s doctrine defaults to asymmetric warfare—low-cost, high-risk, and strategically fragile in the long term.

China Question

Beijing backs Islamabad diplomatically—but military support during a hot war? Far from guaranteed if global backlash risks China’s economic interests.

Isolation Threat

A full-scale war risks crippling sanctions. For a nation already teetering economically, global isolation could hit harder than missiles.
