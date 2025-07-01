India builds an 8-ton bunker buster: A homegrown answer to America’s ‘Mother of All Bombs’

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Fordow Fallout

After the US shattered Iran’s Fordow nuclear site with GBU-57 bunker busters, India has launched its own deep-strike program—signaling a new arms race underground.

Agni Transformed

India is reengineering its Agni-5 missile into a conventional behemoth—stripping the nukes and arming it with a devastating 7.5-ton warhead to blast through concrete and steel.

Underground War

Designed to drill 100 metres below the surface, India’s new bunker buster aims to reach where no missile has before—beneath enemy command centers, silos, and secrets.

Missile, Not Bomber

While the US needs massive aircraft to drop its bunker busters, India’s missile-delivered model promises speed, stealth, and affordability—rewriting the rules of deep-strike warfare.

Payload Power

With up to 8 tons of explosive force, India’s new warheads could become the world’s most powerful non-nuclear munitions—capable of turning mountain fortresses to dust.

Representative pic

Hypersonic Threat

Flying at Mach 8 to 20, these bunker busters will hit faster than sound and harder than any conventional missile India has ever deployed—blending precision with sheer brute force.

Dual Variants

DRDO is building two Agni-5 spinoffs: one to vaporize surface targets mid-air, the other to plunge deep underground. Both are tailored for future high-tech, high-stakes wars.

China, Pakistan Targeted

From hardened PLA bunkers in Tibet to secret launch silos in Pakistan, India's new missile is designed with real adversaries in mind—and real deterrence in its DNA.

Indigenous Edge

By building these systems in-house, India sends a clear message: it’s done relying on imports. The future of South Asian warfare will be written in Indian laboratories.
Related Stories

₹1 crore barrier: How India's middle-class students are losing the MBBS battle Pluto, Mars, and the Buck Moon: Why July’s night sky will be unforgettable ₹1.5 crore for a doll?: Why Labubu is breaking the internet and bank accounts Shefali Jariwala’s final hours: Did the anti-ageing craze push her too far?