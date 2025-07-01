India builds an 8-ton bunker buster: A homegrown answer to America’s ‘Mother of All Bombs’

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
After the US shattered Iran’s Fordow nuclear site with GBU-57 bunker busters, India has launched its own deep-strike program—signaling a new arms race underground.
India is reengineering its Agni-5 missile into a conventional behemoth—stripping the nukes and arming it with a devastating 7.5-ton warhead to blast through concrete and steel.
Designed to drill 100 metres below the surface, India’s new bunker buster aims to reach where no missile has before—beneath enemy command centers, silos, and secrets.
While the US needs massive aircraft to drop its bunker busters, India’s missile-delivered model promises speed, stealth, and affordability—rewriting the rules of deep-strike warfare.
With up to 8 tons of explosive force, India’s new warheads could become the world’s most powerful non-nuclear munitions—capable of turning mountain fortresses to dust.
Representative pic
Flying at Mach 8 to 20, these bunker busters will hit faster than sound and harder than any conventional missile India has ever deployed—blending precision with sheer brute force.
DRDO is building two Agni-5 spinoffs: one to vaporize surface targets mid-air, the other to plunge deep underground. Both are tailored for future high-tech, high-stakes wars.
From hardened PLA bunkers in Tibet to secret launch silos in Pakistan, India's new missile is designed with real adversaries in mind—and real deterrence in its DNA.
By building these systems in-house, India sends a clear message: it’s done relying on imports. The future of South Asian warfare will be written in Indian laboratories.