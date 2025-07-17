India gave away a ‘rock’ and sparked a storm: The Katchatheevu controversy, explained

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In 1961, Jawaharlal Nehru described Katchatheevu as “a piece of rock,” expressing little strategic interest in the islet. That remark shaped India’s later diplomatic stance on the island’s ownership.
Photo: Wikipedia
For Nehru, maintaining stable relations with neighbors took precedence over small territorial disputes. His view of Katchatheevu as non-essential laid groundwork for future agreements with Sri Lanka.
Despite Tamil Nadu’s historical claims via the Raja of Ramnad, post-independence India did not pursue formal ownership. The island remained a low priority on the national agenda for years.
Indira Gandhi’s decision to formalize Katchatheevu’s cession to Sri Lanka aligned with earlier diplomatic thinking—resolving maritime boundaries in exchange for stable bilateral ties.
Photo: Wikipedia
Though uninhabited, Katchatheevu has cultural relevance and economic implications—serving as a traditional rest stop for Tamil Nadu fishermen and hosting a shared religious festival.
Photo: Wikipedia
The 1976 maritime boundary agreement restricted Indian access to the waters around Katchatheevu, complicating livelihoods and sparking repeated tensions over fishing rights.
The island’s handover, done through bilateral treaties and without parliamentary ratification, remains under legal and political scrutiny in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu.
Katchatheevu’s position in the Palk Strait makes it strategically relevant for managing fisheries, shipping routes, and security cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.
Calls to revisit the 1974–76 agreements continue today—not just over territorial claims, but over the economic and humanitarian impact on coastal communities.