India gets more rest, China clocks more hours: Who’s really winning at work?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Despite reforms, Chinese workers still clock 48.5 hours a week—driven by legacy grind culture and economic pressure, leaving little room for personal life.
India may have fewer official work hours, but its edge lies in public holidays—up to 20 in some regions—creating more windows for rest, rituals, and recharge.
Chinese employees average just 5 to 15 days of paid leave, often clumped around national holidays—far below India’s 15+ days, plus regional breaks.
China’s infamous “996” (9 to 9, 6 days) isn’t dead—it’s gone underground. In tech and finance, quiet overwork still thrives, despite state pushback.
India’s 48-hour weekly cap looks fair—on paper. In practice, enforcement varies wildly across sectors, with many low-income workers clocking unpaid extras.
With growing mental health discourse and legal reforms, both countries are at a crossroads: work productivity vs. burnout. Who blinks first?
China’s hustle culture faces rising backlash. Gen Z workers are rejecting endless workweeks, but employers still reward burnout as commitment.
The China–India leave gap isn't just numbers—it's lifestyle. Indian workers get more downtime across the year, reshaping family life and productivity.
Behind China’s economic engine lies fatigue, stagnation, and rising mental health strain—symptoms of a workforce stretched beyond its limit.