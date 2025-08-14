India Once Ruled the Gulf: The British map they didn’t want you to see

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Map Omission

The British Raj’s maps hid a secret: Bahrain, Oman, and Abu Dhabi were part of British India. Why? To avoid offending the Ottomans.

Raj’s Gulf

From Kuwait to Yemen, vast parts of the Gulf were ruled not from London—but from Bombay. The British called it the Indian Empire.

Abu Dhabi First

The official list of India’s princely states began with one unexpected name: Abu Dhabi—a reminder of how wide the Raj truly stretched.

Curzon’s Claim

Lord Curzon once declared Oman as much a native state of British India as any in the subcontinent. This wasn’t metaphor—it was policy.

Pirate Coast

The UAE’s coastline was once dubbed the “Pirate Coast.” The British Navy invaded in the 1800s to protect trade with India—not Europe.

Representative pic

Middle East Myth

The term “Middle East” barely existed before 1900. British writers invented it to describe regions tied to Indian security—not Arab identity.

Credit: Library of Congress

Gulf Silence

Until 1947, India managed Gulf politics via the Indian Political Service. Then, overnight, London cut ties—fearing Indians would inherit influence.

Veiled Empire

As one British lecturer joked: “As a jealous sheikh veils his wife, so the British veiled their Gulf rule.” Hidden empire, hidden motives.

Could’ve Been Indian

Had the Gulf Residency not been separated in 1947, Oman, Qatar, and the Emirates might today be Indian or Pakistani protectorates.
Related Stories

Canada’s PR Game Is Changing: Do you qualify for the new 2026 fast-tracks? The Viral Death That Wasn’t: Inside the orca attack hoax fooling millions From Minus 269°C to Fusion Heat: China’s metal that bends but won’t break Meta’s Money Bomb: Why one job offer can make you filthy rich overnight.