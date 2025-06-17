‘Indian coders at risk’: The AI wave that’s gutting IT careers

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Forget semicolons—just type what you want. AI now writes code from vibes, not syntax. Welcome to prompt-powered programming.
Layoffs aren’t loud anymore. Companies are quietly pushing out employees, especially older ones, without ever saying the L-word.
The tech pay party is over. Salaries have plateaued, and switching jobs might no longer mean a fatter paycheck.
Critical thinking isn’t enough. In 2025, fluency in AI, cloud, and data is your ticket to staying employed.
Big-budget internal projects are fading. Companies are shelving moonshots to save cash—and workers are feeling it.
Over 40? You might be targeted for a silent exit. A new kind of ageism is shaping tech’s backdoor attrition.
Cloud and DevOps skills aren’t just nice-to-haves—they’re what still command top-tier paychecks today.
The salary bump from job-switching is shrinking fast. Loyalty and upskilling may finally be worth more.
If you’re not learning AI now, you’re already behind. It’s not the future of work—it’s the filter for it.