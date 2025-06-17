‘Indian coders at risk’: The AI wave that’s gutting IT careers

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Vibe Coding

Forget semicolons—just type what you want. AI now writes code from vibes, not syntax. Welcome to prompt-powered programming.

Silent Shoves

Layoffs aren’t loud anymore. Companies are quietly pushing out employees, especially older ones, without ever saying the L-word.

Salary Freeze

The tech pay party is over. Salaries have plateaued, and switching jobs might no longer mean a fatter paycheck.

Skill Reset

Critical thinking isn’t enough. In 2025, fluency in AI, cloud, and data is your ticket to staying employed.

Moonshot Burnout

Big-budget internal projects are fading. Companies are shelving moonshots to save cash—and workers are feeling it.

Age Filter

Over 40? You might be targeted for a silent exit. A new kind of ageism is shaping tech’s backdoor attrition.

DevOps Gold

Cloud and DevOps skills aren’t just nice-to-haves—they’re what still command top-tier paychecks today.

Job Hopping Math

The salary bump from job-switching is shrinking fast. Loyalty and upskilling may finally be worth more.

AI or Bust

If you’re not learning AI now, you’re already behind. It’s not the future of work—it’s the filter for it.

