Indian Ocean found moving’: Shakes up to 50 years of tectonic plate models

Hotspot Drift

New data shows the Kerguelen hotspot, once thought stationary, shifted hundreds of km—overturning a key plate tectonics assumption.

Ridge Rewritten

The 5,000-km-long Ninetyeast Ridge in the Indian Ocean was formed by a moving, not fixed, volcanic plume.

Dating Lava

Using argon-argon dating, researchers traced lava flow ages, revealing hotspot movement around 35 million years ago.

3D Mapping

Seismic tomography helped track the Kerguelen plume’s shift, mapping its drift through Earth’s upper mantle.

Model Shake-Up

For decades, stationary hotspots served as reference points for tectonic models—this study challenges that idea.

Mantle Motion

Instead of rising straight up, the plume moved laterally within the mantle, likely redirected by convection currents or plate interactions.

Global Implications

If the Kerguelen hotspot moved, others—like those in the Pacific—might have shifted too, impacting global tectonic reconstructions.

Theory Update

This aligns with newer theories that hotspots aren’t truly fixed, but can migrate due to mantle dynamics and spreading ridges.

Plate Puzzle

The findings refine how we model Earth’s tectonic history, influencing theories on continental drift and deep Earth behavior.
