Indians are buying Moon land for ₹3,100: And here’s the catch

For just ₹3,100, you can own an acre of the Moon—on paper. That’s less than a pizza party but good enough for a shiny certificate and a story that lands.
Indian buyers are flocking to lunar land registries. Why? For under ₹25,000, you can snag a 10-acre “estate” with a celestial view—no builder delays guaranteed.
Buy in bulk, and the Moon gets cheaper. At ₹2,447 per acre for 10 acres, it’s the most affordable real estate scam you’ll ever willingly sign up for.
You get coordinates, a deed, even a lunar map. What you don’t get? Legal ownership. Thanks to a 1967 treaty, space is everyone’s—and no one’s.
Every buyer gets a digital or printed certificate. Some frame it. Others post it. None can build on it. It’s real estate’s version of NFTs—with more craters.
The Outer Space Treaty bans private land ownership on celestial bodies. That lunar acre you bought? Legally, it’s just space tourism for your ego.
Celebs and influencers flaunt their Moon plots on social media, fueling a niche trend where owning land you’ll never visit somehow feels aspirational.
Lunar plots are the new quirky gift—romantic, futuristic, and totally unenforceable. Great for anniversaries. Terrible for asset portfolios.
Thousands of Indians have “bought” Moon land since 2020, dreaming of cosmic claims—while knowing full well it’s legally void but emotionally priceless.
