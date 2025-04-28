India’s 1st Tesla Cybertruck in Gujarat: See what it will cost you to own one

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Businessman Lavji Daliya became India's first Tesla Cybertruck owner, creating a buzz across Surat and social media with the futuristic beast.
The Cybertruck traveled a unique route — booked in Texas, registered in Dubai, and finally shipped to India — a globe-trotting machine before even hitting Indian roads.
Daliya’s Cybertruck belongs to Tesla’s exclusive Foundation Series, making it even rarer, as this first edition was available only to early supporters.
Although the global base price is around ₹60 lakh, import duties and taxes balloon the landed cost to nearly ₹1 crore in India.
If Tesla officially entered India, an estimated ₹1.3 lakh EMI per month over five years would be the price for riding electric luxury.
A ₹7–₹10 lakh down payment would be just the beginning — buying a Cybertruck would demand deep pockets and strong financial planning.
The Cybertruck isn't officially launched in India yet; Lavji Daliya’s vehicle remains Dubai-registered, imported privately under special permissions.
Photos and videos of Daliya’s Cybertruck have flooded Instagram and Twitter, with fans marveling at the vehicle’s bold design and sheer presence.
For now, aspiring Cybertruck owners must wait — unless they import privately, India's first Tesla truck remains a lonely pioneer on the streets.