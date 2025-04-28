India’s 1st Tesla Cybertruck in Gujarat: See what it will cost you to own one

Surat Sensation

Businessman Lavji Daliya became India's first Tesla Cybertruck owner, creating a buzz across Surat and social media with the futuristic beast.

Global Journey

The Cybertruck traveled a unique route — booked in Texas, registered in Dubai, and finally shipped to India — a globe-trotting machine before even hitting Indian roads.

Foundation Series

Daliya’s Cybertruck belongs to Tesla’s exclusive Foundation Series, making it even rarer, as this first edition was available only to early supporters.

Hidden Costs

Although the global base price is around ₹60 lakh, import duties and taxes balloon the landed cost to nearly ₹1 crore in India.

Dream EMI

If Tesla officially entered India, an estimated ₹1.3 lakh EMI per month over five years would be the price for riding electric luxury.

Luxury Barrier

A ₹7–₹10 lakh down payment would be just the beginning — buying a Cybertruck would demand deep pockets and strong financial planning.

Private Import Only

The Cybertruck isn't officially launched in India yet; Lavji Daliya’s vehicle remains Dubai-registered, imported privately under special permissions.

Social Media Storm

Photos and videos of Daliya’s Cybertruck have flooded Instagram and Twitter, with fans marveling at the vehicle’s bold design and sheer presence.

Future on Hold

For now, aspiring Cybertruck owners must wait — unless they import privately, India's first Tesla truck remains a lonely pioneer on the streets.
