‘India’s border assassins’: The silent drones built to vanish after striking

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Loiter Lethal

The Army’s new drone Rudrastra doesn’t just fly—it waits, watches, and strikes with eerie precision. Its 170 km range and hour-plus endurance turn border zones into hunting grounds.

Silent Storm

With airburst warheads and live-feed eyes, India’s indigenous VTOL drones, according an Economic Times report, are rewriting how enemies are engaged—before they even know they’re being watched.

Border Ghosts

Forget boots on the ground—these hovering assassins glide across borders, annihilate artillery nests, then slip back home without a sound.

Target Practice?

At Pokhran, the Army’s war drill wasn’t just a test—it was a message. With 50 km standoff strikes, these drones make entrenched enemy guns obsolete.

Desi Deterrent

Rudrastra’s trial success signals more than just capability—it’s India’s shot at breaking reliance on imported strike drones, and reshaping the defense supply chain.

Sky Snipers

Precision-guided, camera-eyed, and AI-fueled—these drones aren’t just weapons, they’re airborne predators trained to sniff out and destroy high-value targets.

Arms Race

As Pakistan and China ramp up drone warfare, India’s indigenous VTOLs could level the battlefield—or tip it altogether in a silent aerial coup.

Fire Without Footprints

By the time the enemy hears the blast, the drone’s already on its way home. These war machines challenge old doctrines with new-age invisibility.

Drone Doctrine

This isn’t just a weapon—it’s a shift in strategy. Stand-off strikes, minimal risk, and deep penetration redefine how modern wars are fought—and who wins them.
