'India’s desert is turning green': Thar stuns scientists with 38% vegetation spike

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Over the past 20 years, India’s Thar Desert has seen a 38% surge in vegetation—an anomaly among global deserts that are drying out, not greening.
Home to over 16 million people, the Thar is the world’s most densely populated desert—its transformation shaped as much by humans as by nature.
Monsoon rainfall in the region has increased by 64%, boosting soil moisture and helping crops flourish in areas once deemed unarable.
New infrastructure has tapped groundwater, sustaining agriculture even in dry months. Experts warn this could risk long-term water depletion.
Satellite imagery shows growth in urban zones alongside farmland—cities and farms are replacing sand dunes at unprecedented speed.
More vegetation might sound good, but it could displace desert-adapted species and erase traditional nomadic lifestyles, experts say.
Despite the rainfall gains, climate models predict intense heatwaves ahead, which could undercut the benefits of greening.
Scientists advocate for drought-resistant crops, renewable energy, and better water management to prevent irreversible damage.
The Thar could become a global case study in climate adaptation—if the region avoids falling into the trap of overdevelopment.