India’s Iron Lady: The 1700s ruler who led troops, built dynasties, without a throne room

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Widow Warrior

After tragedy struck—losing her husband, father-in-law, and son—Ahilyabai didn’t retreat behind palace walls. She stepped into command, leading armies and steering a kingdom once ruled by men, rewriting destiny with steel in her gaze.

Temple Tycoon

From Kashi to Somnath, her footprint is carved in stone. Ahilyabai commissioned or restored over 100 temples and rest houses, becoming one of India’s most prolific spiritual patrons—without seeking divine permission from any man.

Sari Sovereign

Forget Paris. Maheshwar became a weaving wonderland under her rule. By championing local artisans and birthing the Maheshwari sari tradition, she spun economic power into every thread.

Justice Queen

No purdah. No puppetry. Rani Ahilyabai held daily open court, where peasants and nobles alike petitioned their queen. Her fair tax system and rule of law turned Malwa into a rare 18th-century oasis of order.

Bride Rebel

When it came to her daughter’s wedding, she broke caste norms and chose valor over wealth. Her future son-in-law wasn’t royal—but he was brave. In a society ruled by tradition, she ruled by merit.

Kashi Restored

In 1780, she did what no king dared—rebuilding the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple, long destroyed and desecrated. Her act wasn’t just devotional—it was defiant, planting sovereignty in stone on holy ground.

Female Frontline

Centuries before gender quotas or feminism, she formed a women’s army. They trained, they served, they defended. In her Malwa, empowerment wasn't preached—it was practiced in boots and armor.

Crisis Commander

In a chaotic Maratha world fractured by war and succession crises, she delivered peace. Even Nehru couldn’t help but marvel at the “perfect order and good government” she maintained for over 30 years.

Legacy Built

Ghats still bustle in Maheshwar. Temples she raised still draw millions. Maheshwari saris still shimmer in fashion weeks. Three centuries later, Ahilyabai isn’t just remembered—she’s lived in.
Related Stories

Meta’s Money Bomb: Why one job offer can make you filthy rich overnight. Rs 20,000 to fix a collar: Inside the absurd economy of celebrity entourages Your Passport to Chill: Croatia’s under-₹10K visa is the nomad deal of 2025 Retirees vs. Robots: Who will run China in 2035?