'India’s lost trails': Secret Himalayan treks every adventurer must do once

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Rupin Pass unfolds with snow bridges, a roaring triple-tiered waterfall, and a dramatic summit at 15,250 ft—an epic journey from dense forest to alpine heights.
Valley of Flowers blooms into a psychedelic carpet of alpine flora, crowned by the glacial Hemkund Lake. Recognized by UNESCO, it’s a monsoon marvel between July and September.
Buran Ghati blends serene meadows and adrenaline, ending in a snow wall rappel at 15,000 ft. The route echoes with village life and icy adventure.
Kedarkantha is a snowy dreamscape with glowing campsites and a sunrise summit view that makes its short trek one of India’s most popular winter escapes.
Hampta Pass surprises trekkers with a shift from green Kullu to stark Spiti. Think river crossings, high-altitude deserts, and high drama in five days.
Chandrakhani Pass takes you through open meadows and into Himachali heritage. Visit mystical Malana and Rumsu for a soul-trekking experience.
Bhrigu Lake lies at 14,000 ft, shimmering with legends. Trek past wildflower meadows and into clouds that part for grand Himalayan views near Manali.
Kuari Pass offers a horizon dotted with India’s highest peaks—Nanda Devi, Kamet, and more—plus dense oak forests and golden ridgelines underfoot.
Tarsar Marsar Trek showcases pristine twin lakes under moonlit skies. Camp lakeside and walk through valleys that define Kashmir’s raw beauty.