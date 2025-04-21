'India’s lost trails': Secret Himalayan treks every adventurer must do once

Waterfall wonder

Rupin Pass unfolds with snow bridges, a roaring triple-tiered waterfall, and a dramatic summit at 15,250 ft—an epic journey from dense forest to alpine heights.

Floral heaven

Valley of Flowers blooms into a psychedelic carpet of alpine flora, crowned by the glacial Hemkund Lake. Recognized by UNESCO, it’s a monsoon marvel between July and September.

Rappel rush

Buran Ghati blends serene meadows and adrenaline, ending in a snow wall rappel at 15,000 ft. The route echoes with village life and icy adventure.

Winter magic

Kedarkantha is a snowy dreamscape with glowing campsites and a sunrise summit view that makes its short trek one of India’s most popular winter escapes.

Double world

Hampta Pass surprises trekkers with a shift from green Kullu to stark Spiti. Think river crossings, high-altitude deserts, and high drama in five days.

Cultural climb

Chandrakhani Pass takes you through open meadows and into Himachali heritage. Visit mystical Malana and Rumsu for a soul-trekking experience.

Myth lake

Bhrigu Lake lies at 14,000 ft, shimmering with legends. Trek past wildflower meadows and into clouds that part for grand Himalayan views near Manali.

Peak parade

Kuari Pass offers a horizon dotted with India’s highest peaks—Nanda Devi, Kamet, and more—plus dense oak forests and golden ridgelines underfoot.

Kashmir’s crown

Tarsar Marsar Trek showcases pristine twin lakes under moonlit skies. Camp lakeside and walk through valleys that define Kashmir’s raw beauty.
