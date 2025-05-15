India’s silent strike vs Pak’s loud claims: Space imagery reveals the real winner

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic

Sky Evidence

Forget propaganda—satellite images from Maxar and Planet Labs stripped away the noise, revealing India's strikes hit deeper, harder, and cleaner than Pakistan’s loud claims suggested.

Silent Spectacle

While both nations traded fiery rhetoric, the real war unfolded in eerie silence from space, where the craters, shattered hangars, and blackened runways at Pakistan’s bases told the untold story.

Nur Khan Shock

India’s precision strike on Nur Khan Airbase, near Pakistan’s nuclear command nerve center, stunned analysts—showing India’s willingness to challenge Islamabad’s most sensitive military sanctuaries.

Bholari Blow

At Bholari, near Karachi, India’s missiles ripped through an aircraft hangar. High-res images confirmed the damage, while Pakistan downplayed the strike, hoping the proof wouldn’t pierce its narrative.

Representative pic

Sargodha Scar

Sargodha—hit again after 60 years—bore fresh wounds as India’s missiles cratered its runways, a brutal echo of the 1965 raid that once shattered Pakistan’s air might.

Rahim Confession

Pakistan’s own NOTAM admission of Rahim Yar Khan’s closed runway inadvertently confirmed India’s strike—silence speaking louder than bluster.

Representative pic

Claim Collapse

Pakistan claimed to have ravaged Indian bases like Udhampur. But satellite imagery showed little damage—raising questions over Islamabad’s exaggerated battlefield boasts.

Sindoor Precision

India’s Operation Sindoor wasn’t a flood—it was a scalpel. Each strike focused, each hit surgical. The imagery proved it wasn’t showmanship—it was strategy.

Tech Turnaround

This wasn’t just war—it was a showcase of 21st-century warfare, where satellites, drones, and missile strikes are judged not by speeches—but by what the orbiting eyes record.
Related Stories

'America’s phantom jet': Why the F-22 Raptor is illegal for sale and feared worldwide ‘Dragon’s Proxy Games’: How Pakistan’s call to Trump humiliated China in its own backyard Pakistan’s Terror Payroll: The secret salary system of jihadi soldiers and masterminds Mystery of Chinese satellite: Did Beijing feed Pakistan live war intel during border strikes?