'India’s Sky Kingdom': Why Meghalaya might be the Northeast’s best-kept secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In Nongriat’s misty jungle, the Double Decker Living Root Bridge isn’t built—it’s grown. Twisting roots form skywalks above gushing rivers, a living engineering feat trekkers will never forget.
Nohkalikai Falls drops from 340 meters, India’s tallest plunge. But it’s not just the view—local lore of heartbreak haunts the mist, making it nature’s most beautiful tragedy.
At Dawki, boats drift over Umngot’s glassy river, appearing to levitate. It’s a natural magic trick where clarity meets culture, right on the India-Bangladesh border.
Laitlum Canyons, dubbed “End of the Hills,” unfurl like a giant green amphitheater. Every photo here feels otherworldly—until the 3,000-step hike brings you back to earth.
Elephant Falls near Shillong once had a rock shaped like its namesake. An earthquake took the elephant—but left behind a three-tier cascade that remains a local favorite.
Krang Suri’s waters shimmer in impossible blue. Hidden in the Jaintia Hills, this serene spot invites wild swims, quiet reflection, and the kind of peace cities can’t buy.
Mawsmai Caves let you crawl into Meghalaya’s limestone heart. Stalactites, wet echoes, and glowing rock formations transform every visitor into an accidental explorer.
Don Bosco Museum isn’t your dusty archive. It’s a seven-story sensory dive into Northeast India’s soul—with tribal art, digital exhibits, and a skywalk with Shillong’s skyline in sight.
Umiam Lake, a massive man-made reservoir, reflects more than hills—it reflects mood. Come for the kayaking, stay for the silence, and leave with your mind reset.