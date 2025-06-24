Inside America’s $2 billion bomber jet: B2, a flying bedroom With nuclear teeth

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Inside the world’s most secretive stealth bomber lies an unexpected detail: a single cot tucked behind the cockpit, letting one pilot nap while the other navigates missions longer than most workweeks.
From candy bars to warmed-up chili, B-2 crews dine midair thanks to a built-in microwave and mini fridge—critical for alertness during 44-hour flights that push human endurance to the edge.
There’s no privacy and no plumbing, but there is a chemical toilet squeezed into this $2 billion jet—because when nature calls at 50,000 feet, even stealth pilots need a plan.
During the strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, B-2 pilots swapped control sticks and snack bars—an oddly intimate glimpse into the mechanics of modern stealth warfare.
