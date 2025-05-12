Inside the mind of Pakistan's army: Why India must stay the enemy forever

Enemy Blueprint

Since 1947, Pakistan's statehood has clung to the "two-nation theory," turning India into an eternal villain in schools, politics, and the national psyche.

Generals’ Jackpot

Defense experts reveal how Pakistan’s army profits from the India threat, keeping its grip on politics, budgets, and power under the guise of national security.

Thousand Cuts

Zia-ul-Haq's chilling doctrine of proxy wars and terror strikes remains alive, with generals seeing Kashmir insurgency as a low-cost bleed tactic against India.

Nuclear Equalizer

Bruce Riedel warns Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, among the world’s fastest-growing, emboldens generals to wage asymmetric wars they believe India won’t dare escalate.

Hate Curriculum

Zia’s reforms rewrote textbooks, seeding anti-India hate in classrooms while media painted Delhi as a monstrous threat—a strategy still alive today.

Information Blitz

Pakistan’s ISPR runs relentless psychological ops, blending fake news, war games, and propaganda to keep India as the phantom enemy in global and local minds.

Kargil Gamble

From Kargil under Musharraf to Pulwama under Bajwa, generals provoke crises to distract from domestic chaos, all while fanning war hysteria.

Kashmir Fetish

The army branded Kashmir as Pakistan’s "jugular vein," weaponizing it as a national obsession to suppress dissent and block any peace overtures.

Peace Sabotage

Veteran diplomats reveal how generals quietly derail peace talks, fearing that friendship with India would shatter their iron grip over Pakistan's fragile democracy.
