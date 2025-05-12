Inside the mind of Pakistan's army: Why India must stay the enemy forever

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Since 1947, Pakistan's statehood has clung to the "two-nation theory," turning India into an eternal villain in schools, politics, and the national psyche.
Defense experts reveal how Pakistan’s army profits from the India threat, keeping its grip on politics, budgets, and power under the guise of national security.
Zia-ul-Haq's chilling doctrine of proxy wars and terror strikes remains alive, with generals seeing Kashmir insurgency as a low-cost bleed tactic against India.
Bruce Riedel warns Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, among the world’s fastest-growing, emboldens generals to wage asymmetric wars they believe India won’t dare escalate.
Zia’s reforms rewrote textbooks, seeding anti-India hate in classrooms while media painted Delhi as a monstrous threat—a strategy still alive today.
Pakistan’s ISPR runs relentless psychological ops, blending fake news, war games, and propaganda to keep India as the phantom enemy in global and local minds.
From Kargil under Musharraf to Pulwama under Bajwa, generals provoke crises to distract from domestic chaos, all while fanning war hysteria.
The army branded Kashmir as Pakistan’s "jugular vein," weaponizing it as a national obsession to suppress dissent and block any peace overtures.
Veteran diplomats reveal how generals quietly derail peace talks, fearing that friendship with India would shatter their iron grip over Pakistan's fragile democracy.