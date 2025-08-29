Is H-1B in Trouble? What Donald Trump can and cannot do to the visa

Power play

The U.S. President can’t kill the H-1B program—but can make it nearly impossible to access.

Legal wall

Only Congress can end the H-1B visa permanently. The President? Limited to short-term shockwaves.

Silent freeze

A stroke of the pen can halt new H-1B entries, block stamping, and choke off renewals—without repeal.

Rules rewritten

Want fewer visas? A President can just raise salary thresholds, redefine job roles, and limit who qualifies.

Embassy blockade

Presidents can order embassies to stop issuing H-1Bs—effectively pausing the program worldwide.

Not forever

Even Trump’s 2020 ban had a time limit. Presidents can suspend, not dismantle.

Shadow shutdown

By tightening agency policies, the White House can quietly kill approvals without a public fight.

Congress holds keys

To end H-1B for good, it takes an act of Congress—executive orders alone won’t do it.

Proclamation precedent

Trump’s 2020 order set the playbook: emergency, economy, suspension—then fade-out.

