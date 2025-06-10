Is it costlier than Mannat? Ranbir-Alia’s bungalow just raised the real estate bar

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Legacy Palace

More than just real estate, the Kapoor bungalow embodies generational memory—handed down from Raj Kapoor to Raha, it’s a living archive of Bollywood royalty etched in marble and sentiment.

Nature Fortress

From rooftop gardens to vine-draped balconies, this isn’t just a mansion—it’s a vertical Eden. Every level fuses botanical calm with cutting-edge design, shielding the stars in green luxury.

Kapoor Vault

At ₹250 crore, it’s now Mumbai’s costliest celebrity residence—beating Mannat (₹200 crore) and Jalsa (₹120 crore). This is no longer just home turf—it’s the city’s new luxury benchmark.

Pali Peak

Set on Pali Hill’s platinum belt, where square footage costs more than diamonds, the home’s very location inflates its worth beyond bricks—this zip code is the status symbol.

Raha’s Realm

Reportedly registered under baby Raha’s name, the bungalow isn’t just a property—it’s a ₹250 crore welcome letter to the Kapoor legacy’s newest heiress.

Mannat Who?

Move over SRK—Ranbir and Alia now sit atop the celebrity real estate throne. With Mannat clocking in at ₹200 crore, the new king and queen of Bandra are quietly flexing hard.

Bloodlines Built

Forget hired decorators—Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu personally oversaw every inch of design. This isn't just a home, it's a handcrafted heirloom by Bollywood’s most meticulous minds.

Emotional Blueprint

Years of site visits, late-night walkthroughs, and family design huddles turned this mansion into more than a house—it’s a physical manifestation of their shared journey and roots.

Bandra Crown

With layered greenery, regal scale, and Kapoor sentimentality baked into every floor, the bungalow has become Bandra’s new architectural crown jewel—rivaled by none, not even by Mannat.
