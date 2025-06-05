Is Japan in danger? A mysterious Manga prediction sparks travel panic

Tsunami Prophecy

Manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has predicted a catastrophic tsunami for July 5, 2025—sending shockwaves through social media and scaring off travelers in droves.

Booking Meltdown

Japan-bound bookings have nosedived—some down 83%—as East Asian tourists cancel or postpone plans, gripped by fear over the so-called “New Baba Vanga’s” forecast.

Past is Prologue

Tatsuki’s credibility surged after she correctly predicted the 2011 Tohoku disaster that killed over 18,000. Her record now haunts a nation on edge.

Officials Push Back

Japanese authorities are urging calm, calling the prediction unscientific and unfounded. “The Japanese aren’t fleeing,” one governor emphasized—yet tourists are.

Science vs Sensation

Experts warn: earthquake timing and location cannot be predicted. While Japan remains seismically vulnerable, no one—not even Tatsuki—can forecast a disaster to the day.

Ring of Fire Reality

Japan lives on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone of intense seismic activity. Fear isn’t unfounded—but timing terror with a manga prophecy is, scientists say.

Virus, Quakes, and Freddie

Tatsuki’s eerie track record includes the 1995 Kobe quake, COVID-19 hints, and even the death of Freddie Mercury. Coincidence—or something more?

Travel Freeze

A Hong Kong travel agency reports a 50% spring break drop in Japan-bound bookings. The summer looks worse. Panic is becoming policy—for now.

Caution from the Prophet

Even Tatsuki urges restraint. She’s warned readers not to overreact to her visions and to trust expert voices—despite her chilling track record.

