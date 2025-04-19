'Is your paneer really pure?': The Gauri Khan restaurant debate that got everyone checking labels

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva's iodine test at Gauri Khan’s restaurant sparked a debate—but experts say additive-laced paneer is nothing new in restaurant kitchens.
To bulk up paneer and make it bouncier, eateries use starch, maida, arrowroot, and milk powder—additions experts warn may be harsher on your gut than the paneer itself.
Pure paneer is protein-rich, but when loaded with carbs and synthetic fat, its health value plummets. The more additives, the less actual nutrition.
Starchy or synthetic paneer can cause bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea, especially when eaten daily—experts caution against repeated exposure.
Fake paneer may contain trans fats from vegetable oils, quietly raising cholesterol and upping the risk of heart disease over time.
Some food-grade chemicals used in synthetic milk can disrupt your hormonal balance, affecting immunity, metabolism, and even mental clarity.
Unknown compounds and preservatives in fake paneer may strain your liver and kidneys, though long-term studies are still in progress.
Pure packaged paneer should only list milk and citric acid. Extra ingredients like vegetable fat or preservatives mean it's a blended product.
Experts suggest sticking to homemade paneer from trusted sources and balancing meals with plant proteins and fibrous veggies for safer nutrition.