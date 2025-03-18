‘ISRO’s 250 kg Rover will dwarf Pragyan’: Chandrayaan-5 will target Moon’s dark craters

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Chandrayaan-5 will deploy a 250 kg rover, 10x heavier than Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan, designed for deep mineral and geological analysis, as per ISRO’s latest reveal.
Credit : ISRO
Partnering with Japan’s JAXA, ISRO combines India’s lander tech with Japan’s rover expertise, aiming for higher precision and groundbreaking data from the Moon.
Testing tech for India’s first human Moon mission by 2040, Chandrayaan-5’s heavier lander and rover are vital steps toward future crewed lunar missions, per ISRO’s plan.
Aiming to explore permanently shadowed lunar regions, Chandrayaan-5 will search for water ice, echoing global efforts like NASA’s Artemis to unlock lunar resources.
Scheduled after Chandrayaan-4 in 2027, Chandrayaan-5 aligns with India’s long-term lunar roadmap, as confirmed by the Indian Cabinet’s 2025 approval.
Equipped with advanced Japanese instruments, Chandrayaan-5 will capture high-resolution images and geological data, surpassing previous ISRO missions.
Building on Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing, Chandrayaan-5’s upgraded lander will carry heavier payloads and tackle harsher lunar terrains, according to ISRO engineers.
Though Chandrayaan-4 focuses on sample return, Chandrayaan-5 will refine automated drilling, analysis, and navigation tech, essential for future lunar mining.
With this mission, India strengthens its place in the elite lunar club, joining the US, China, and Russia in pushing the next phase of Moon exploration and colonization.