'It has more bathrooms than your house': Inside Trump’s $400 M flying gift from Qatar

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Trump has agreed to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 from Qatar’s royal family as a temporary Air Force One — a flying palace in the sky.
The jet features a master bedroom, guest suite, 2 full bathrooms, 9 lavatories, 5 kitchens, private office, and 5 lounges across two decks.
Gold-colored walls, plush carpets, leather couches — the interiors mirror Trump’s own design aesthetic, courtesy of French firm Alberto Pinto.
Unlike commercial versions holding 460+ passengers, this jet carries just 90 VIPs and 14 crew, offering pure opulence.
With Boeing’s new Air Force One project running years behind and billions over budget, this Qatari jet serves as a stopgap.
Defense contractor L3Harris will retrofit the jet with advanced communication, security, and even nuclear shockwave protection systems.
This 747-8 flies farther (7,730 miles) and faster (660 mph) than the current Air Force One — a performance upgrade wrapped in luxury.
Critics may call it extravagant, but Trump frames it as a practical, temporary solution until Boeing delivers.
The aircraft, once used by Qatar’s royals, is now poised to serve America’s Commander-in-Chief — marking a unique moment in Air Force One history.
