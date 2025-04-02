'It moved 60 meters in minutes': What’s happening beneath Japan right now

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Credit: JAMSTEC

Fault Hunt

At a staggering depth of 7 km beneath the Pacific, scientists drilled into the deadly Japan Trench fault that unleashed the 2011 Tohoku quake.

Credit: JAMSTEC

Seafloor Observatory

Using the Chikyu drilling vessel, researchers built a sub-seafloor lab nearly 1 km below the ocean floor to monitor stress and temperature in real-time.

Credit: JAMSTEC

Cornell Command

Co-led by Cornell's Patrick Fulton, the project blends extreme engineering and deep science to reveal the mechanics of one of Earth’s most violent ruptures.

Credit: Cornell Chronicle - Cornell University

Frictional Clues

Sensors detected a lingering heat signal—evidence of intense friction during the 2011 quake—revealing the fault’s unexpected weakness.

Rupture Replay

In 2011, the seafloor lurched up to 60 meters east in minutes. Now, scientists want to know: could it happen again?

Fluid Movement

Aftershocks opened fractures that released water from deep within Earth—altering stress patterns and possibly influencing future quakes.

12-Year Return

This mission built on the 2012 expedition, using better tools to revisit the same fault and track its stress buildup and possible reactivation.

Earth’s Limits

Fulton called the expedition “like a NASA mission” due to its complexity—few ships can operate at such depths with this level of precision.

Future Forecasts

Findings will help improve tsunami and earthquake predictions, offering a deeper understanding of subduction zones and global seismic risks.
Related Stories

'Bigger than 78 Earths': Indian scientists find monster planet outside the solar system ‘Elon Musk’s vision chip’: Brain implant to make blind see and maybe X-ray through walls ‘Uranus awakens’: Hubble captures 20 years of atmospheric drama on the sideways planet Billions beneath the sea: How Guyana became America’s oil fortress in South America