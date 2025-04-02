'It moved 60 meters in minutes': What’s happening beneath Japan right now

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
At a staggering depth of 7 km beneath the Pacific, scientists drilled into the deadly Japan Trench fault that unleashed the 2011 Tohoku quake.
Using the Chikyu drilling vessel, researchers built a sub-seafloor lab nearly 1 km below the ocean floor to monitor stress and temperature in real-time.
Co-led by Cornell's Patrick Fulton, the project blends extreme engineering and deep science to reveal the mechanics of one of Earth’s most violent ruptures.
Sensors detected a lingering heat signal—evidence of intense friction during the 2011 quake—revealing the fault’s unexpected weakness.
In 2011, the seafloor lurched up to 60 meters east in minutes. Now, scientists want to know: could it happen again?
Aftershocks opened fractures that released water from deep within Earth—altering stress patterns and possibly influencing future quakes.
This mission built on the 2012 expedition, using better tools to revisit the same fault and track its stress buildup and possible reactivation.
Fulton called the expedition “like a NASA mission” due to its complexity—few ships can operate at such depths with this level of precision.
Findings will help improve tsunami and earthquake predictions, offering a deeper understanding of subduction zones and global seismic risks.