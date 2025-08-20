It’s not genetics: The real reason Europeans outlive Indians

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From birth to old age, Europeans rarely skip care—thanks to universal healthcare. In India, a hospital visit can bankrupt a family, making prevention a privilege, not a norm.
Europe spends triple India’s share of GDP on health—and it shows. Better hospitals, trained staff, and stronger chronic disease management give Europe a long-term edge.
Europe catches illness early. Routine screenings and preventive care keep problems small. In India, many diseases are discovered late—when treatment is costly, complicated, or too late.
From cobbled alleys to bike highways, European cities make walking irresistible. India’s urban sprawl, traffic, and pollution push people into sedentary, high-risk lifestyles.
Indian hearts fail earlier and harder. Studies show double the cardiac risk—thanks to poor screening, lifestyle triggers, and a system that reacts, not prevents.
Europeans often face chronic illness after 60. In India, diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension strike in the 40s—and hit harder due to poor monitoring and treatment gaps.
Europe’s diet is lighter on carbs, heavier on fiber, lean protein, and vegetables. India’s love for ghee, sugar, and salt-rich snacks feeds a public health crisis with every bite.
Unemployment? Depression? In Europe, social safety nets catch you. In India, mental health often means silence, stigma, or slipping through cracks in the system.
Europeans floss, jog, and sip wine in moderation. Many Indians skip the dentist, ignore symptoms, and normalize risky habits—because awareness, not access, is often missing.