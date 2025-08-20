It’s not genetics: The real reason Europeans outlive Indians

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Health for All

From birth to old age, Europeans rarely skip care—thanks to universal healthcare. In India, a hospital visit can bankrupt a family, making prevention a privilege, not a norm.

More Money, Better  Medicine

Europe spends triple India’s share of GDP on health—and it shows. Better hospitals, trained staff, and stronger chronic disease management give Europe a long-term edge.

Checkups Over Crisis

Europe catches illness early. Routine screenings and preventive care keep problems small. In India, many diseases are discovered late—when treatment is costly, complicated, or too late.

Built to Move

From cobbled alleys to bike highways, European cities make walking irresistible. India’s urban sprawl, traffic, and pollution push people into sedentary, high-risk lifestyles.

Heartbreak Gap

Indian hearts fail earlier and harder. Studies show double the cardiac risk—thanks to poor screening, lifestyle triggers, and a system that reacts, not prevents.

Disease Comes Early

Europeans often face chronic illness after 60. In India, diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension strike in the 40s—and hit harder due to poor monitoring and treatment gaps.

Food Is Medicine

Europe’s diet is lighter on carbs, heavier on fiber, lean protein, and vegetables. India’s love for ghee, sugar, and salt-rich snacks feeds a public health crisis with every bite.

Mental Safety Net

Unemployment? Depression? In Europe, social safety nets catch you. In India, mental health often means silence, stigma, or slipping through cracks in the system.

Smarter Health Habits

Europeans floss, jog, and sip wine in moderation. Many Indians skip the dentist, ignore symptoms, and normalize risky habits—because awareness, not access, is often missing.
