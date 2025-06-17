'It’s not misbehavior': Here’s why toddlers love throwing stuff

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Your toddler isn’t being naughty—they’re running experiments. Every toss is a test of gravity, noise, and adult patience.
Throwing is how toddlers learn motion, sound, and cause-and-effect. It’s messy physics, toddler-style.
Dustbin? Balcony? Doesn’t matter. Toddlers throw to see if things vanish—and if you’ll bring them back.
They’re not just throwing—they’re watching you. Your face is the feedback loop they live for.
Throwing sharpens coordination and builds motor skills. That flying spoon? It’s also strength training.
They’re learning object permanence—understanding things exist even when unseen. Like your missing keys.
Seen an adult toss something? Toddlers imitate with flair. If you do it, they’ll do it louder—and higher.
Angry? Bored? Excited? If words don’t work yet, throwing becomes the go-to language of emotion.
It’s developmental, not disobedient. The trick isn’t stopping it—but guiding it (and ducking fast).