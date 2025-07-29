Jadeja’s Handshake Drama: What Stokes did—and didn’t do—at Manchester

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A viral video claimed Stokes snubbed Jadeja and Sundar after their tons—but a second clip showed the handshake happened earlier. The truth? Lost in the noise before it found its view count.
Jadeja and Sundar were inches from Test centuries. Stokes wanted to call it off. India didn’t. Cue tension, side-eyes, and the kind of quiet rage that simmers through drawn matches.
Ashwin didn’t hold back. On YouTube, he torched Stokes’ early handshake request: “Double standards,” he said. “Why should they stop short of a century just because you're bored?”
Even without a winner, this Test had everything—tempers, milestones, and a clash of cricketing philosophies. For fans, it was far from meaningless. For players, personal pride was on the line.
Ashwin dug deeper: “You didn’t want tired bowlers? Or you were just mad they batted you out?” His call-out felt less like commentary and more like courtroom cross-examination.
Michael Vaughan rushed to clear the air, debunking the “Stokes snub” narrative. But by then, the digital mob had already built its bonfire. Social media doesn’t wait for context.
Stokes allegedly taunted: “Want a hundred against Harry?” Ashwin fired back: “Not Brook, brother.” One line, a mic-drop. The subtle sting of a sledge turned soundbite.
“These are earned, not gifted,” said Ashwin. In a format fighting for relevance, those last 20 runs meant everything—not just to Jadeja and Sundar, but to every purist watching.
Whether or not a handshake was missed, the incident reminded everyone: decorum isn’t a formality in cricket. It’s the soul of the game—and the absence of it always stings.