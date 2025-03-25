'James Webb caught it all': A star’s high-speed jets aligned perfectly with a galaxy

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured an incredible image where a star’s outflow aligns perfectly with a distant galaxy.
Herbig-Haro 49/50 (HH 49/50), shaped by high-speed jets from a newborn star, has been nicknamed the "Cosmic Tornado" due to its swirling structure.
Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, NASA-JPL, SSC
Located in the Chamaeleon I Cloud complex, one of the closest stellar nurseries, HH 49/50 offers a rare glimpse into star formation.
Gas jets from the young star CED 110 IRS4 shoot out at 100–300 km/s, slamming into surrounding clouds and creating brilliant shock waves.
The Spitzer Space Telescope first spotted HH 49/50 in 2006, but only JWST’s advanced imaging revealed the intricate arcs of glowing gas.
JWST’s instruments resolved a "fuzzy" object at the tip of HH 49/50, revealing it to be a distant spiral galaxy perfectly aligned in the background.
Some arcs of gas don’t match the main jet’s direction—scientists believe it could be a second outflow, jet instability, or the star’s wobbly motion over time.
JWST detected heated hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and dust grains, showcasing the violent and beautiful interactions shaping the star's surroundings.
Over the next thousands of years, HH 49/50’s outer edges will expand, eventually hiding the distant galaxy from view.