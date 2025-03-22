'James Webb finds it, ALMA confirms it': galaxy with oxygen challenges Big Bang models

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Astronomers found oxygen in galaxy JADES-GS-z14-0, the farthest ever seen, 13.4 billion light-years away.
We see this galaxy as it was when the universe was just 300 million years old—only 2% of its current age.
JADES-GS-z14-0 isn’t a baby galaxy—it’s chemically mature, suggesting rapid stellar evolution.
Oxygen is forged in stars. Its presence here reveals that early galaxies evolved far faster than expected.
ALMA pinned the galaxy’s distance with shocking accuracy—down to just 0.005% uncertainty.
Two teams independently confirmed the oxygen using ALMA, reinforcing the galaxy’s surprising profile.
JWST spotted the galaxy, but ALMA confirmed its age and distance—perfect cosmic tag team.
The find challenges models of early galaxy formation—did complex galaxies form earlier than we thought?
JADES-GS-z14-0 may prove that the infant universe matured galaxies at breakneck speed.
