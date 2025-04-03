‘James Webb’s wild find’: This galaxy is so bright, it is breaking the Big Bang timeline

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Just 330 million years post-Big Bang, this galaxy blazes with ultraviolet light that shouldn’t escape. It challenges everything we thought we knew about the early universe.
At this time, the universe was supposedly filled with neutral hydrogen—an opaque fog that should’ve blocked Lyman-α signals. Yet this galaxy shines straight through it.
Representative pic
The galaxy appears during the start of reionization, but its brightness suggests that part of the fog was already cleared—far earlier than models predict.
Representative pic
This galaxy emits strong Lyman-α radiation, a sign of fierce star birth or black hole activity. But such light should’ve been scattered by the early universe’s thick gas.
Representative pic
At redshift z=13.05, this may be one of the oldest galaxies ever seen—forming a mere blink after cosmic dawn, yet already bursting with intense energy.
Representative pic
Experts admit: “We really shouldn’t have found this.” The galaxy’s brightness and visibility have left even seasoned cosmologists questioning the standard model.
Representative pic
One theory says these are Population III stars—massive, hot, and possibly the first to ever exist. Their extreme energy might have carved a bubble into the cosmic fog.
Representative pic
Alternatively, this galaxy may host one of the universe’s earliest black holes—feeding and glowing in ways we’ve never seen this early in cosmic time.
Representative pic
This discovery could force changes to fundamental cosmology. Models like MOND, evolving dark energy, or a rethink of star formation may now be back on the table.
Representative pic