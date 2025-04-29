'Japan’s Quantum Beast': 256 qubits unleashed with 4X more power

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Quantum Leap

Fujitsu and RIKEN have unveiled a 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer, quadrupling their earlier 64-qubit milestone from 2023.

Supercooled Marvel

The breakthrough balances dense qubit packing with ultra-low temperatures inside a dilution refrigerator, overcoming critical cooling challenges.

Representative pic

High-Density Tech

Using 3D structures and 4-qubit unit cells, the system shows how future quantum machines can expand without massive redesigns.

Representative pic

Global Rollout

Starting fiscal 2025, companies and researchers worldwide will access this 256-qubit powerhouse through a hybrid quantum-classical platform.

Hybrid Revolution

Fujitsu and RIKEN are enhancing quantum-classical collaboration, enabling complex algorithms to run more efficiently than ever before.

Simulation Power

The new system opens doors to simulating larger molecules and testing advanced error-correction algorithms vital for real-world quantum computing.

March to 1,000

Already in motion, plans for a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer by 2026 mark the next giant leap at Fujitsu Technology Park.

Long-Term Vision

Extending their collaboration center to 2029, Fujitsu and RIKEN signal deep commitment to scaling quantum innovation over the coming decade.

Era Dawning

While true general-purpose quantum computing needs tens of thousands of qubits, this 256-qubit advance brings the future sharply into view.
Related Stories

'Planet Nine Alert': Scientists zero in on a new candidate beyond Neptune Nithin Kamath's summer hack: How to make ₹700 a month without owning a solar panel 'Arctic apocalypse': One Icelandic volcano just changed the planet forever 'NASA’s secret weapon': The HALO module that will change lunar exploration forever