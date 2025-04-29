'Japan’s Quantum Beast': 256 qubits unleashed with 4X more power

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Fujitsu and RIKEN have unveiled a 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer, quadrupling their earlier 64-qubit milestone from 2023.
The breakthrough balances dense qubit packing with ultra-low temperatures inside a dilution refrigerator, overcoming critical cooling challenges.
Representative pic
Using 3D structures and 4-qubit unit cells, the system shows how future quantum machines can expand without massive redesigns.
Representative pic
Starting fiscal 2025, companies and researchers worldwide will access this 256-qubit powerhouse through a hybrid quantum-classical platform.
Fujitsu and RIKEN are enhancing quantum-classical collaboration, enabling complex algorithms to run more efficiently than ever before.
The new system opens doors to simulating larger molecules and testing advanced error-correction algorithms vital for real-world quantum computing.
Already in motion, plans for a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer by 2026 mark the next giant leap at Fujitsu Technology Park.
Extending their collaboration center to 2029, Fujitsu and RIKEN signal deep commitment to scaling quantum innovation over the coming decade.
While true general-purpose quantum computing needs tens of thousands of qubits, this 256-qubit advance brings the future sharply into view.