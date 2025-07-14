Joe Rogan’s chilling claim: Did the U.S. unleash Lyme Disease as a bioweapon?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Joe Rogan reignited one of the darkest bioweapon conspiracies yet—claiming Lyme disease may have leaked from a government lab on an island off the East Coast.
According to Rogan and RFK Jr., the outbreak traces back to Plum Island—a secretive research facility near Lyme, Connecticut, allegedly used for Cold War tick weaponization.
On air, Rogan described a chilling plan: drop infected ticks from planes to overwhelm medical systems before a military strike. A tactic, he claims, was quietly shelved—until nature took over.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added fuel to the fire in 2024, suggesting on his podcast that the government did, in fact, experiment with weaponized ticks in the ’70s.
Much of the theory traces to the book Bitten by Kris Newby, which features an interview with the scientist who discovered Lyme disease—who allegedly admitted to bioweapon research.
Lyme now infects up to 476,000 Americans annually—yet began near one of the most secure animal disease labs in the country. Too close for coincidence?
Mainstream scientists have slammed the theory, citing ancient bacteria in preserved museum specimens. But skeptics ask: is that enough to dismiss decades of classified programs?
Did nature create Lyme disease—or did the Cold War cook up a biological time bomb that escaped? Even the Pentagon once received a request for answers from Congress.
With cases peaking and Rogan’s clip going viral again, the bioweapon theory has re-entered the public conversation—just as tick season hits its deadly peak.