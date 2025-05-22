‘Jungle’s secret’: How trees silently warn of explosive volcanic eruptions from space

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Volcanoes might be whispering through the trees. Scientists now track greening vegetation as a sign of deep, rising magma—and a possible warning before eruptions hit.
Around restless volcanoes, trees go unusually lush. Fueled by volcanic CO₂, their sudden health boost may be nature’s early siren, visible from orbit.
Instead of seismic rumbles or noxious fumes, it’s leaf color that’s tipping off scientists. The more vibrant the canopy, the more likely magma is moving below.
NASA’s Landsat 8 and Europe’s Sentinel-2 satellites are now watching forests—not lava—for eruption clues. It’s remote sensing with a biological twist.
Because satellites struggle to detect volcanic CO₂ directly, trees offer a clever workaround—acting as living sensors that absorb and reflect the hidden gas threat.
At Rincon de La Vieja volcano, lush vegetation grew near bubbling pools—ground truth for satellites catching subtle shifts before any eruption signs surfaced.
The AVUELO mission’s airborne instruments scan jungle canopies with laser precision, bridging satellite data with on-the-ground leaf analysis.
Traditional warning systems focus on quakes and deformation. This method adds a quiet but powerful tool to the mix—plant response to unseen gases.
It sounds counterintuitive, but the greener the trees, the more danger may be lurking below. Scientists are now racing to translate that chlorophyll into countdowns.