Jurassic Park is not fiction: Inside the plan to bring lost species back to life

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Representative pic
What happens when AI doesn’t just decode fossils—but rebuilds them? Ancient DNA, once dismissed as too fragmented to recover, is now being reconstructed one probability at a time.
Representative pic
The breakthrough didn’t start with a dinosaur—it started with a molecule. AlphaFold’s eerie accuracy in protein prediction has quietly upended biology’s limits, laying the groundwork for genetic resurrection.
Representative pic
Where humans see gaps in ancient sequences, AIs see patterns. These digital savants are ghostwriters of lost life, filling in genomic blanks with confidence bordering on omniscience—and controversy.
Representative pic
A digital file. A chemical printer. A strand of synthesized DNA. This is biology’s new Gutenberg moment—where the code of extinct species can be typed, printed, and inserted into living cells.
Representative pic
Colossal Biosciences isn’t pitching sci-fi—they’re promising a living mammoth calf by 2028. With $225 million in funding, the question isn’t if they’ll try—it’s whether we’re ready for what follows.
Representative pic
These aren’t clones—they’re chimeras. Half-elephant, half-mammoth, part experiment, part spectacle. And yet, each step toward de-extinction raises a deeper dilemma: what does it mean to be real?
Representative pic
Forget conservation. What if your next hedge fund bet is a live dodo exhibit? As private companies revive extinct animals, a new market is emerging—one where rarity is literally manmade.
Representative pic
The ultra-rich won’t just see these creatures—they might hunt them. A speculative Jurassic-style island isn’t so speculative when biotech becomes playground and extinction becomes a VIP event.
Representative pic
AI can resurrect genomes. Synthetic biology can print them. But no algorithm can decide if we should. The danger isn’t bad science—it’s flawless science funded by flawed ambition.
Representative pic