'Just a matter of...': Why a new study claims aliens could be everywhere

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Life appeared on Earth just 250 million years after its formation — a cosmic blink that suggests life may emerge quickly on any planet with the right conditions.
Representative pic
Columbia astronomer David Kipping argues that early life emergence hints at a universal rule: life begins fast once planets cool and stabilize.
While simple life was quick, it took nearly 4 billion years for intelligent beings to evolve — and Earth's clock is already ticking toward extinction.
Representative pic
Experts say Earth's sun will likely make the planet uninhabitable in about 900 million years, meaning life's quick start was crucial for complex evolution.
Representative pic
If Earth’s history is typical, life could spring up easily elsewhere — dramatically boosting hopes for finding simple organisms across the galaxy.
Representative pic
Kipping’s Bayesian analysis puts the odds at 13:1 in favor of rapid abiogenesis, meaning life is strongly likely to start quickly once conditions permit.
Representative pic
New discoveries about Earth's ancient biosignatures could shift those odds, but the current data shows strong favor toward rapid life emergence.
Representative pic
The analysis assumes life began on Earth itself, not seeded from space — suggesting planets don’t need cosmic "help" for life to ignite.
Representative pic
The study reshapes how astronomers hunt for life: instead of rare miracles, life might be expected wherever rocky planets have water and patience.
Representative pic