JWST just glimpsed a galaxy from 90 million years after the Big Bang

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Time Crasher

Capotauro may have formed just 90 million years after the Big Bang—obliterating timelines and forcing a cosmic rethink on how fast galaxies come together.

Bang Echo

The light from this suspected galaxy traveled over 13.6 billion years to reach us. If real, it’s the closest thing we’ve seen to the universe’s first breath.

Ghost Galaxy

It’s faint, red, and possibly ancient beyond imagination. But is it truly a galaxy—or just a dusty imposter disguised by cosmic trickery?

Dark Sprint

Current models say galaxies need hundreds of millions of years to form. Capotauro might’ve done it in 90. That’s not just early—it’s unsettlingly fast.

Redshift Rebel

With a redshift over z = 14, Capotauro smashes cosmic records and challenges everything we thought we knew about early-universe structure.

Representative pic

Spectral Mirage

It could be a groundbreaking discovery—or a photometric illusion. Only detailed spectroscopy can tell whether this red smudge is truly from the beginning of time.

Representative pic

Cosmic Riddle

Galaxies aren’t supposed to exist this soon after the Big Bang. Capotauro may be the glitch in the matrix physicists hoped they'd never find.

Representative pic

Prehistoric Light

Captured by JWST’s deep-sky eyes, this flicker of light may be older than any structure we’ve ever seen—emerging from a universe barely awake.

Representative pic

Epoch Shock

If Capotauro checks out, the early universe wasn’t just forming galaxies—it was building them at warp speed, far earlier than expected.
Related Stories

From “Uncle Sam” to esperanza: The only park where you can keep a diamond From Splendor to Jawa: Top two-wheelers see price cuts up to ₹22K post-GST revamp One rain, two cities: Why Gurgaon floods while Noida flows Sadhguru’s rulebook: The 10 inner shifts that might rattle your comfort zone