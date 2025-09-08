JWST just glimpsed a galaxy from 90 million years after the Big Bang

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Capotauro may have formed just 90 million years after the Big Bang—obliterating timelines and forcing a cosmic rethink on how fast galaxies come together.
The light from this suspected galaxy traveled over 13.6 billion years to reach us. If real, it’s the closest thing we’ve seen to the universe’s first breath.
It’s faint, red, and possibly ancient beyond imagination. But is it truly a galaxy—or just a dusty imposter disguised by cosmic trickery?
Current models say galaxies need hundreds of millions of years to form. Capotauro might’ve done it in 90. That’s not just early—it’s unsettlingly fast.
With a redshift over z = 14, Capotauro smashes cosmic records and challenges everything we thought we knew about early-universe structure.
It could be a groundbreaking discovery—or a photometric illusion. Only detailed spectroscopy can tell whether this red smudge is truly from the beginning of time.
Galaxies aren’t supposed to exist this soon after the Big Bang. Capotauro may be the glitch in the matrix physicists hoped they'd never find.
Captured by JWST’s deep-sky eyes, this flicker of light may be older than any structure we’ve ever seen—emerging from a universe barely awake.
If Capotauro checks out, the early universe wasn’t just forming galaxies—it was building them at warp speed, far earlier than expected.