Kardashev’s Curse?: Dyson swarm could vaporize Earth’s oceans, warns new climate model

Dyson swarms promise near-limitless solar energy—but modeling shows they could also cook Earth beyond habitability.
A complete swarm near Earth’s orbit would boost global temperatures by 140 K, enough to vaporize oceans and destroy all life.
Physicist Freeman Dyson’s 1960 idea envisioned solar collectors capturing the full output of our star—386 yottawatts of raw power.
Credit: Wikimedia
Unlike the sci-fi Dyson sphere, a Dyson swarm is a fleet of independent solar panels orbiting the Sun—more feasible, but not without risks.
Physicist Ian Marius Peters modeled the scenario and warned that even perfect energy collection can have catastrophic thermal effects.
A partial swarm placed beyond Mars (2.13 AU) could limit Earth’s warming to 3 K—but it still demands astronomical material resources.
Even a modest Dyson swarm would require 1.3 × 10²³ kg of silicon—far more than Earth holds in its crust, forcing off-planet mining.
Becoming a Type II civilization isn't just about energy capture—it's about controlling the heat that follows, or life could perish.
The study reframes the Dyson dream: massive energy gains could mean ecological collapse if planetary systems aren't protected.
