Katra to Kashmir: Vande Bharat now flies through the snow, India’s wildest train route yet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
This isn’t just a train—it’s a Himalayan bullet built to survive snowstorms. With ice-cutters and heated tech, it barrels through blizzards where roads give up.
Passengers cruise over the world’s highest railway arch—yes, higher than the Eiffel Tower—on the jaw-dropping Chenab Bridge, suspended in sheer mountain air.
What used to take six grueling hours now takes less than three—on India’s first semi-luxury train slicing through 36 tunnels and 943 bridges.
From the base of Vaishno Devi to the heart of Srinagar, pilgrims now glide in comfort and speed, swapping treacherous roads for cushioned seats and panoramic views.
Feel the thrill of vanishing into India’s deepest rail tunnels—mile after mile of darkness interrupted by bursts of Himalayan daylight.
This train isn’t just faster—it’s a geopolitical flex. A steel artery now connects the Valley like never before, even in winter’s harshest grip.
360-degree rotating seats, steaming vegetarian meals, and floor-to-ceiling heating. Yes, this is a train—and yes, it’s in the middle of frozen Kashmir.
With zero delays and surgical precision, this AI-assisted powerhouse runs six days a week, proving that high-tech can conquer high-altitude chaos.
Launched June 2025, this route’s selling out fast. Fares start at ₹660—but the view from the Chenab Bridge? Absolutely priceless.