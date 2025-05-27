Kaveri’s big comeback: The jet engine Tejas rejected but India still needs

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Born from DRDO’s labs, the Kaveri engine was India’s answer to fighter jet self-reliance. Initially built for Tejas, it now powers bigger ambitions like AMCA and Ghatak.
This low-bypass turbofan features twin spools, 9 compressor stages, and precision turbines—moving 78 kg of air per second through its Indian-made core.
Originally aimed for 81 kN with afterburner, the Kaveri maxed out at 70–75 kN—enough for drones, not jets. Dry thrust clocks in at 49–51 kN, with a 6.9 thrust-to-weight ratio.
After falling short for Tejas, the engine was decoupled from the project. Imported GE404s took over—but Kaveri’s journey didn’t end there.
Now repurposed for unmanned aircraft like Ghatak, the Kaveri’s limitations are strengths—lightweight, reliable, and locally maintained.
The next-gen version aims for 90–100 kN, better alloys, and smarter airflow. Think single crystal blades, nickel superalloys, and combat-ready cooling tech.
Engineered for India’s extremes—desert heat to Himalayan chill—Kaveri features flat-rated performance to maintain thrust in punishing conditions.
Recent test runs in India and Russia showed stable high-altitude and ground performance. Flight integration trials are set for 2025–26.
Beyond just propulsion, Kaveri represents aerospace independence—shrinking India’s reliance on foreign tech in a sector where self-reliance is strategic.