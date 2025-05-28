‘Keep It in Your Pocket’: Sadhguru’s warning about money’s hidden trap

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sadhguru warns: if money becomes your goal, you’ll miss the whole point. It’s a tool for life—not the meaning of it. When money takes the driver’s seat, fulfillment misses the ride.
“Keep it in your pocket, not your head,” Sadhguru says of money. The moment it enters your mind, it becomes misery—not wealth. Comfort is good; obsession isn’t.
According to Sadhguru, wealth isn’t for showing off—it’s for making life pleasant. Chase wealth alone, and you’ll end up rich in money, but bankrupt in meaning.
No matter how much you earn, if you’re anxious, restless, or empty inside—what’s the point? Sadhguru reminds us: luxury can’t buy love, peace, or sleep.
Sadhguru says: Don’t chase money—create value. Solve something real, touch lives, and money will follow. Not the other way around.
If your dreams are based on your neighbor’s lifestyle, they’re not really your dreams. Sadhguru warns that chasing money to impress others is a race with no finish line.
Money should give you freedom—not chain you to a bigger rat race. Sadhguru says real wealth is the ability to live on your terms, not constantly upgrade them.
Sadhguru points to the West: wealth alone hasn’t solved depression. Without spiritual depth, material success just amplifies what’s broken inside.
Money’s not evil—it’s energy. Sadhguru says what matters is how you use it. Channel it well, and it builds. Misuse it, and it burns.