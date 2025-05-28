‘Keep It in Your Pocket’: Sadhguru’s warning about money’s hidden trap

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Tool, Not Trophy

Sadhguru warns: if money becomes your goal, you’ll miss the whole point. It’s a tool for life—not the meaning of it. When money takes the driver’s seat, fulfillment misses the ride.

Pocket Wisdom

“Keep it in your pocket, not your head,” Sadhguru says of money. The moment it enters your mind, it becomes misery—not wealth. Comfort is good; obsession isn’t.

Wealth’s True Job

According to Sadhguru, wealth isn’t for showing off—it’s for making life pleasant. Chase wealth alone, and you’ll end up rich in money, but bankrupt in meaning.

Inner Poor, Outer Rich

No matter how much you earn, if you’re anxious, restless, or empty inside—what’s the point? Sadhguru reminds us: luxury can’t buy love, peace, or sleep.

Value First, Money Later

Sadhguru says: Don’t chase money—create value. Solve something real, touch lives, and money will follow. Not the other way around.

Comparison Trap

If your dreams are based on your neighbor’s lifestyle, they’re not really your dreams. Sadhguru warns that chasing money to impress others is a race with no finish line.

Power, Not Prison

Money should give you freedom—not chain you to a bigger rat race. Sadhguru says real wealth is the ability to live on your terms, not constantly upgrade them.

Affluent and Empty

Sadhguru points to the West: wealth alone hasn’t solved depression. Without spiritual depth, material success just amplifies what’s broken inside.

Neutral Currency

Money’s not evil—it’s energy. Sadhguru says what matters is how you use it. Channel it well, and it builds. Misuse it, and it burns.

