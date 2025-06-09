Kepler-725c breaks silence: A super-Earth hiding in plain gravitational sight

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Hidden Earth

Kepler-725c lurked undetected—until subtle gravitational ripples in its neighbor's orbit exposed it.

TTV Breakthrough

Transit Timing Variation cracked the case—no light dips needed, just planetary tug-of-war.

Super-Earth Emerges

This massive planet, possibly 10 times Earth's mass, sits in the habitable zone of a Sun-like star.

Ghost Detection

Kepler-725c never crossed our line of sight—its existence was revealed through its gravitational pull.

Habitable Potential

Receiving 1.4x Earth’s solar radiation, it may host temperate conditions under the right atmosphere.

Cool Star, Warm Orbit

Its G9V star is slightly cooler than the Sun—extending its habitable sweet spot deeper into space.

Representative pic

Missed by Sight

Traditional transit methods couldn’t see it—but math and motion brought it into view.

Representative pic

Earth-Like Hope

With a stable orbit and possible rocky surface, this could be a strong candidate for future biosignature hunts.

Representative pic

Detection Revolution

TTV is rewriting the rules—making the invisible visible and changing how we hunt for life.

Representative pic
