Kepler-725c breaks silence: A super-Earth hiding in plain gravitational sight

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Kepler-725c lurked undetected—until subtle gravitational ripples in its neighbor's orbit exposed it.
Transit Timing Variation cracked the case—no light dips needed, just planetary tug-of-war.
This massive planet, possibly 10 times Earth's mass, sits in the habitable zone of a Sun-like star.
Kepler-725c never crossed our line of sight—its existence was revealed through its gravitational pull.
Receiving 1.4x Earth’s solar radiation, it may host temperate conditions under the right atmosphere.
Its G9V star is slightly cooler than the Sun—extending its habitable sweet spot deeper into space.
Representative pic
Traditional transit methods couldn’t see it—but math and motion brought it into view.
Representative pic
With a stable orbit and possible rocky surface, this could be a strong candidate for future biosignature hunts.
Representative pic
TTV is rewriting the rules—making the invisible visible and changing how we hunt for life.
Representative pic