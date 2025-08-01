Kerala signals a warning: The aging crisis is no longer Japan’s alone

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Population peak

Japan’s population peaked in 2008 and has declined since—dropping by nearly 900,000 people in 2024 alone, driven by falling births and an aging population.

Oldest society

As of 2025, 30% of Japan’s population is over 65, with more than 10% over 80—the highest aging rate globally, pressuring healthcare, pensions, and social infrastructure.

Elder boom, youth drop

Entire towns are losing residents. Schools close while eldercare centers expand. Japan now sells more adult diapers than baby diapers, reflecting its demographic shift.

Workforce imbalance

Japan’s worker-to-elderly ratio is 2:1 in 2025 and may reach 1:1 by 2060—fueling slower growth, labor shortages, and rising pension and healthcare costs.

Root causes

The decline stems from a mix of ultra-low fertility (1.2), high life expectancy, delayed marriage, rigid work culture, minimal immigration, and evolving social norms.

Policy impact

Government incentives to raise birth rates or import labor have shown limited long-term success. Reversing demographic trends once they begin is proving difficult.

India’s window

India’s current median age is under 29, but fertility is falling and life expectancy is rising—its demographic advantage could erode within two decades.

Kerala’s forecast

Kerala already mirrors Japan: 16.5% elderly in 2021, expected to rise to 23% by 2036. Some Indian regions face aging patterns decades ahead of the national curve.

Economic risk

India risks repeating Japan’s challenges—shrinking labor force, rising elderly costs, rural depopulation—unless it invests early in health, family support, and eldercare systems.
