Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Pakistan’s top brass is reeling after BrahMos strikes reportedly vaporized critical airbases during Operation Sindoor—raising urgent alarms over their own outdated defenses and leaving China red-faced.
Beijing’s prized HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems—once flaunted as regional deterrents—crumbled under India’s missile onslaught, exposing a costly Achilles' heel in the China-Pakistan defense playbook.
With Chinese tech failing spectacularly, Islamabad eyes a pricey pivot to Berlin’s IRIS-T SLM—a missile defense system tested in Ukraine that might be its only hope against supersonic nightmares.
The BrahMos, allegedly used by India during Op Sindoor, echoes the P-800 Oniks—Russia’s missile terror in Ukraine—raising fears of a repeat performance with even deadlier precision.
Pakistan’s German dreams might be dashed—India already partners with Diehl Defence and Thyssenkrupp, the very firms Islamabad seeks, possibly locking them out via covert influence.
Amid spiraling poverty and an economic nosedive, Pakistan’s generals just secured a 20% defence hike—scrapping $3.5 billion in development, triggering fury across civic circles.
Fresh off IMF and ADB bailouts, Pakistan is pouring borrowed billions into military tech—prompting global whispers about whether guns are trumping bread in Islamabad’s priorities.
India has yet to confirm BrahMos use—but Pakistan’s own admissions about precision hits on airbases scream of a shadow war with real casualties and political aftershocks.
With India co-producing Diehl’s Vulcano systems and collaborating on submarine tech, Pakistan’s quest for German gear may crash into the harsh wall of global alliances and defense diplomacy.