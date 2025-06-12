'Killer wanted': Pakistan shops for a missile that can stop India’s BrahMos

Missile Panic

Pakistan’s top brass is reeling after BrahMos strikes reportedly vaporized critical airbases during Operation Sindoor—raising urgent alarms over their own outdated defenses and leaving China red-faced.

Dragon Flop

Beijing’s prized HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems—once flaunted as regional deterrents—crumbled under India’s missile onslaught, exposing a costly Achilles' heel in the China-Pakistan defense playbook.

German Gamble

With Chinese tech failing spectacularly, Islamabad eyes a pricey pivot to Berlin’s IRIS-T SLM—a missile defense system tested in Ukraine that might be its only hope against supersonic nightmares.

Deadly Encore

The BrahMos, allegedly used by India during Op Sindoor, echoes the P-800 Oniks—Russia’s missile terror in Ukraine—raising fears of a repeat performance with even deadlier precision.

Strategic Blockade

Pakistan’s German dreams might be dashed—India already partners with Diehl Defence and Thyssenkrupp, the very firms Islamabad seeks, possibly locking them out via covert influence.

Fiscal Firestorm

Amid spiraling poverty and an economic nosedive, Pakistan’s generals just secured a 20% defence hike—scrapping $3.5 billion in development, triggering fury across civic circles.

Debt Dagger

Fresh off IMF and ADB bailouts, Pakistan is pouring borrowed billions into military tech—prompting global whispers about whether guns are trumping bread in Islamabad’s priorities.

Silent Strike

India has yet to confirm BrahMos use—but Pakistan’s own admissions about precision hits on airbases scream of a shadow war with real casualties and political aftershocks.

Tech Tug

With India co-producing Diehl’s Vulcano systems and collaborating on submarine tech, Pakistan’s quest for German gear may crash into the harsh wall of global alliances and defense diplomacy.
