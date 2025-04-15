'Lab-created predators': Why real-life dire wolves could be a ticking time bomb

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Using ancient DNA and gene-editing tech, Colossal Biosciences created three pups mimicking dire wolves—Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.
Experts warn: this isn’t a true de-extinction but a genetically tweaked grey wolf with dire wolf features—a hybrid, not a resurrection.
At 150 lbs, dire wolves were apex predators. These pups may inherit the size and hunting power of their prehistoric ancestors.
Representative pic
Compared to Jurassic Park, this experiment raises real fears of ecological chaos if these engineered predators ever roam free.
If released, the wolves could hunt larger prey and cause conflicts with humans and livestock, mirroring past wolf reintroduction battles.
Representative pic
Experts ask: where would they live? Their ancient ecosystems are long gone, and modern habitats may not support such predators.
Representative pic
Interbreeding with wild wolves could spread dire traits unpredictably, disrupting natural wolf populations and ecosystems.
Representative pic
The trio lives in a secure 2,000-acre preserve, where they’re fed and monitored—no plans yet to unleash them in the wild.
Representative pic
Colossal aims to revive woolly mammoths by 2028 and has already engineered a “woolly mouse.” Dodo and Tasmanian tiger are also on their list.
Representative pic