'Lab-created predators': Why real-life dire wolves could be a ticking time bomb

Wolf Reborn

Using ancient DNA and gene-editing tech, Colossal Biosciences created three pups mimicking dire wolves—Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.

Not Jurassic

Experts warn: this isn’t a true de-extinction but a genetically tweaked grey wolf with dire wolf features—a hybrid, not a resurrection.

Big Bite

At 150 lbs, dire wolves were apex predators. These pups may inherit the size and hunting power of their prehistoric ancestors.

Sci-Fi Reality

Compared to Jurassic Park, this experiment raises real fears of ecological chaos if these engineered predators ever roam free.

Predator Problems

If released, the wolves could hunt larger prey and cause conflicts with humans and livestock, mirroring past wolf reintroduction battles.

Habitat Gone

Experts ask: where would they live? Their ancient ecosystems are long gone, and modern habitats may not support such predators.

Nature Clash

Interbreeding with wild wolves could spread dire traits unpredictably, disrupting natural wolf populations and ecosystems.

Safe (for Now)

The trio lives in a secure 2,000-acre preserve, where they’re fed and monitored—no plans yet to unleash them in the wild.

Mammoth Next?

Colossal aims to revive woolly mammoths by 2028 and has already engineered a “woolly mouse.” Dodo and Tasmanian tiger are also on their list.

