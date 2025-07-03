‘Lawyer to lorry’: Before Ola or Uber, one man drove Madurai to a ₹80,000 cr auto empire

Pre-Uber Hustle

In 1911, before India had roads worth the name, one Madurai man rolled out buses. That small start? It became TVS—now a global auto empire with ties to Tesla and turnover topping ₹80,000 crore.

Charcoal Cars

When World War II choked petrol supply, TVS didn’t stall—they built gas plants that ran cars on charcoal. 12,000 sold. India’s wartime innovation had a backyard hero.

Lawyer to Lorry

T.V. Sundaram Iyengar began in courtrooms and railways. But his real legacy was built on wheels—buses, lorries, logistics, and one of India’s oldest family-run business empires.

No Boardroom Drama

When the TVS empire split among sons in the 1970s, there was no courtroom clash or media circus. Just clean succession. A family business masterclass, Indian style.

Tesla Ties

From a rural bus service to supplying Tesla, the journey of TVS is an India-to-the-world tale—with a quiet, disciplined punch. No hype. Just horsepower.

People First

Way before HR was a thing, Iyengar built homes, hospitals, and schools for staff. His companies didn’t just run vehicles—they ran on loyalty.

Silent Giant

90+ companies. 60,000+ employees. 60 countries. But you won’t find the TVS family in headlines. Their model? Low-profile, high-impact legacy building.

Gandhian DNA

His daughter wasn’t just a doctor—she was a Gandhian activist and reformer. The TVS story isn’t just about money. It’s about mission.

Rubber Reboot

Tyre shortage? No problem. TVS pioneered rubber retreading in India, keeping wheels turning when others stopped. Necessity met genius in a Madurai factory.
