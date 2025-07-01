Learn this or be replaced: Nikhil Kamath’s chilling prediction for India's middle class

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Degrees Don’t Matter

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath says the 4-year college is dead—and in a world where machines are taking over, the only skill that matters now is adaptability.

Evolve or Exit

As AI eats up jobs and tech reshapes industries, Kamath warns that clinging to old skills is a one-way ticket to irrelevance. Reinvent, or get left behind.

Your Job’s Expiry Date

By 2030, nearly 40% of today’s skills will be obsolete. Kamath says if you’re not learning every day, you’re preparing to be replaced.

The Death of Degrees

Kamath’s viral post slams traditional education as outdated and ineffective. In a world ruled by AI, it’s lifelong learning or lifelong struggle.

Work is Mutating

With humans set to perform less than a third of global tasks by 2030, Kamath’s message is blunt: If your skills aren’t evolving, neither is your career.

Reskill or Rust

As millions of roles vanish and new ones emerge, Kamath says only those willing to upskill continuously will survive the churn.

Green, Gig, or Gone

The future of work isn’t one job—it’s many. Kamath points to a fragmented world where cashiers disappear, coders boom, and stability is a myth.

Degrees Are Expiring

Kamath argues 4-year degrees are becoming useless faster than we can graduate—especially when tech and soft skills evolve yearly.

The Reinvention Age

Kamath doesn’t just predict disruption—he demands readiness. In tomorrow’s job market, learning isn’t optional. It’s survival.
