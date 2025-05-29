Lepakshi vs Bengaluru: Understanding the silent turf war over HAL’s future

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Not a Shift

N. Chandrababu Naidu isn’t relocating Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)—he’s offering 10,000 acres at Lepakshi for new HAL facilities like AMCA and Tejas production.

Bengaluru-Adjacent

Lepakshi is 70–100 km from Bengaluru and just an hour from the airport—logistically ideal for HAL’s supply chain but officially in Andhra Pradesh.

Mega Land Offer

Andhra Pradesh is offering 10,000 contiguous acres—something Bengaluru can’t match—for HAL’s next-gen fighter projects.

Representative pic

Defence Corridor Push

The proposal is part of Andhra’s vision to build India’s third defence industrial corridor, with HAL expansion as the anchor.

Bengaluru is Full

Andhra argues Bengaluru is saturated, with no room for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s AMCA-scale manufacturing needs.

Jobs and Ecosystem

Bringing HAL to Lepakshi would generate high-tech jobs, attract defence vendors, and boost Andhra’s economy.

Karnataka Pushback

Karnataka opposes any relocation of existing HAL units but acknowledges Andhra’s right to seek future expansions.

Ministry in Control

The Ministry of Defence will decide HAL’s expansion fate under the new AMCA execution model that allows new sites and PPPs.

Fighter Production Race

India’s urgent need for Tejas and AMCA jets means HAL must scale fast—and Andhra wants to be the launchpad.
