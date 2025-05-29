Lepakshi vs Bengaluru: Understanding the silent turf war over HAL’s future

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
N. Chandrababu Naidu isn’t relocating Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)—he’s offering 10,000 acres at Lepakshi for new HAL facilities like AMCA and Tejas production.
Lepakshi is 70–100 km from Bengaluru and just an hour from the airport—logistically ideal for HAL’s supply chain but officially in Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh is offering 10,000 contiguous acres—something Bengaluru can’t match—for HAL’s next-gen fighter projects.
The proposal is part of Andhra’s vision to build India’s third defence industrial corridor, with HAL expansion as the anchor.
Andhra argues Bengaluru is saturated, with no room for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s AMCA-scale manufacturing needs.
Bringing HAL to Lepakshi would generate high-tech jobs, attract defence vendors, and boost Andhra’s economy.
Karnataka opposes any relocation of existing HAL units but acknowledges Andhra’s right to seek future expansions.
The Ministry of Defence will decide HAL’s expansion fate under the new AMCA execution model that allows new sites and PPPs.
India’s urgent need for Tejas and AMCA jets means HAL must scale fast—and Andhra wants to be the launchpad.