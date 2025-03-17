'Lifting a pencil': This simple task will be Sunita Williams next big challenge when she returns

Homecoming Soon

Astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth on March 18, 2025, after nearly ten months in space, with splashdown expected off Florida’s coast.

Gravity Shock

After months in microgravity, even lifting a pencil will feel like a workout as her body struggles to adjust to Earth's pull once again.

Bone Loss

Long stays in space cause significant bone density loss, leaving astronauts vulnerable to fractures and weakness upon returning home.

Muscle Fade

Microgravity causes severe muscle atrophy, meaning Williams will need weeks of rehab to regain strength for basic movements.

Radiation Risk

Months in orbit expose astronauts to higher radiation levels, increasing long-term risks of cancer and other illnesses.

Space Sickness

Returning to Earth’s gravity could trigger space sickness, including nausea, dizziness, and headaches as her body recalibrates.

Heart Strain

Prolonged weightlessness affects heart rate and blood pressure, complicating the transition back to normal cardiovascular function.

Long Recovery

Full recovery could take weeks to months, with intensive rehab, physical therapy, and constant medical monitoring to restore strength and balance.

Courageous Return

Despite these risks, Williams' journey underscores the incredible resilience of astronauts—pushing human endurance to the limits in space exploration.
