'Losing Mount Everest every day': A planet’s scorching death caught 140 light-years from Earth

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic

Molten Orbit

BD+05 4868 Ab whips around its star every 30.5 hours, so close that its rocky surface turns to magma, then vaporizes into space.

Representative pic

Evaporating Giant

With each orbit, the planet loses a Mount Everest’s worth of mass—its life slipping away in fiery waves of molten debris.

Representative pic

Tail of Fire

A staggering 9 million kilometers long, its comet-like tail made of evaporated rock is the longest ever seen from a disintegrating planet.

Doomed Beauty

Located 140 light-years away in Pegasus, it’s one of the rare few planets visibly dying before our eyes—an astronomical last breath.

Representative pic

Burning Fate

Experts believe the planet will be gone in just 1–2 million years, making it one of the fastest-evaporating worlds ever detected.

Representative pic

Stone Comet

Unlike icy comets, this tail carries mineral grains—not gas or ice—leaving a glowing trail that Earth-based telescopes can still spot.

Representative pic

Gravity Collapse

Its small mass means weak gravity, so each loss of material makes future losses even easier—spiraling toward total disintegration.

Representative pic

TESS Discovery

NASA’s TESS first spotted the strange, flickering transit pattern, prompting astronomers to chase the mystery of this blazing ghost.

Webb Watch

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will soon study its vapor trail, decoding the minerals evaporating from its surface in real time.
Related Stories

 China builds a car every 60 seconds: Why Beijing's auto assembly is the fastest on Earth Operation Zeppelin: Inside Gautam Adani’s secret strike on Hindenburg Research 'Underground peeling begins': Scientists discover Earth’s crust sinking in real time '24 floors of pigs': China has built a skyscraper that feeds an entire nation