‘Lost Arabia found’:  Lakes and rivers found beneath Earth’s harshest desert

Lost Lakes

Beneath Arabia’s Empty Quarter, scientists discovered vast ancient lakes—remnants of a time when monsoons turned the desert into a green paradise, as revealed by satellite data and sediment analysis.

Desert Flooded

A breached lake triggered a cataclysmic flood, carving a 150-km valley through the desert. This reshaped the landscape in a geologic instant.

Green Arabia

Between 11,000–5,500 years ago, Arabia bloomed with rivers, lakes, and savannas. It was one of the most climate-rich phases in the region’s history, supported by monsoonal shifts.

Hidden Valley

What looks like barren sand hid a giant, water-carved valley. This 150-km formation maps a forgotten world, invisible until uncovered by a global team of geoscientists.

Monsoon Magic

African monsoon rains once drenched the Arabian Peninsula, creating lush ecosystems. These rains nurtured plant life, wildlife, and human settlements across the now-desolate terrain.

Vanished Waters

The ancient lake spanned 1,100 square meters and reached 42 meters deep—a far cry from today’s dry, cracked ground. Its disappearance marks the stark environmental shift 6,000 years ago.

Nomads Thrived

Hunting and gathering communities once flourished along these water bodies. Archaeological finds trace their migrations, driven by the rise and fall of this fertile phase.

Arid Shift

As rain vanished around 6,000 years ago, the lush world shriveled. Populations moved out, and deserts claimed what was once vibrant and green.

Past Unearthed

This discovery rewrites the story of Arabia’s past—proving deserts can hide thriving ancient worlds, only revealed by cutting-edge science and global collaboration.

